Dinkins seeks to delay murder trial in death of Breasia Terrell

District Court Judge Henry Latham said Friday he will hear arguments next week for a continuance request in the murder and kidnapping trial of Henry Dinkins.

Attorneys for Dinkins, the man accused of the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, filed a motion Tuesday in Scott County District Court to have the trial pushed back to a later date. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton filed a resistance to the motion.

Latham set the hearing for 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Scott County Courthouse.

The trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 25 in Linn County District Court, with pretrial motions to be held Oct. 24.

Six previous continuances have been granted in the case. Two of those requests were made by Dinkins' defense teams and were not opposed by Walton.

Dinkins’s attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, of Kaplan & Frese LLP, of Marshalltown, said Dinkins' right to a fair trial and effective counsel would be denied if the continuance would be denied. They pointed out in the motion they were appointed to the case April 4 and needed the continuance to work through a large amount of evidence and a number of witnesses yet to be deposed.

The Freses stated in the motion the case is “extraordinarily labor-intensive with many issues,” and the trial “is expected to take three weeks,” and none of the parties would be prejudiced by a continuance. The motion states the County Attorney’s Office has listed about 90 witnesses in support of the trial information.

The motion states that depositions were conducted in late June and that the Freses were able to depose about 50 witnesses over three days. Additional depositions still need to be conducted.

Separately, according to the motion, the defense has “discovered volumes of information regarding the family of the victim of this crime which requires additional investigation.” The specifics of the information are confidential and can't be shared without a court order. But the information is believed to be “vital to Dinkins’s defense.”

The Freses also have been consulting with expert witnesses on several issues, according to the motion. “Finding expert witnesses with availability in the relatively short window since the appointment of the undersigned has been challenging,” they said. "Many experts are booked and have been booked for some time due to backlog of cases which remain from COVID.”

“While this case has been pending for some time, the fact remains that the undersigned have been on this case for five and one half months,” the Freses said in the motion.

In his response to the motion by Dinkins’s attorneys, Walton said by agreement of both parties the trial was scheduled for Oct. 17. That trial was rescheduled to Oct. 24 upon the court’s own motion.

The state, Walton said, “is prepared and ready to proceed to trial on the scheduled date."

Walton said that Dinkins’s previous defense attorney did not request depositions of the state’s witnesses, the defense at that time did request and receive “a large volume of documents, video and other discovery material. These items were produced electronically to defense counsel and contained over a terabyte of material.”

Walton added the Freses deposed 50 witnesses during the week of June 22. At that time the parties agreed to take additional depositions on Aug. 22. That date for depositions, Walton said, was canceled at the request of the defense.

“The State has made it clear to the defense that it will make any suggested date for depositions work,” Walton said in his response. “The State has cooperated with all requests for discovery scheduling and will continue to do so.”

Walton said that Breasia’s mother “waited nine months before learning the fate of her missing daughter, then learning her daughter had been murdered. Since the arrest of the defendant, she has waited over one year for justice and resolution of this case.”

He added “ ... the delay will almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case,” Walton said. “The passing of time may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event.”