Dinkins' trial delay means a new prosecutor will take over

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton discusses the charges filed against Henry Dinkins in the death of Breasia Terrell

Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to the death of Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is accused of kidnapping the 10-year-old girl and shooting her to death, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a news conference Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

A judge's decision Friday to delay until next year the trial of Henry Earl Dinkins for the kidnap and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell will affect more than just its start date.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, who is vacating the office after this election cycle, will not be the lead prosecutor on the case. 

112118-Officer-Shooting-002

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton speaks to journalists during a 2018 news conference at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

Those responsibilities will fall to current Senior Assistant Prosecutor Caleb Copley or Kelly Cunningham, Muscatine's first assistant county attorney. Both are running in the Nov. 8 midterm election to replace Walton.

Judge Henry Latham made the decision to delay the trial during a hearing Friday in District Court, granting a request filed by Dinkins' attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese in order to " ... allow them adequate time to prepare." Walton filed a resistance to the motion.

The judge set a pretrial date of Nov. 18 and said he wanted a "definite trial date set by that time."

People are also reading…

Henry Dinkins

The attorneys for Henry Dinkins (above) requested his trial in the murder of Breasia Terrell be moved back.

After the hearing, Walton said "the prosecution will be ready to try the case whenever it is scheduled" and his staff will maintain the continuity of the efforts to prosecute Dinkins.

Walton explained Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy Devine has been working the case since its beginning and Copley is working into the prosecution team.

"Senior Assistant Caleb Copley has been brought on recently to work on the case and participate in the trial next year," Walton added. "Many other staff members have been working on this case and will continue to do so."

Breasia Terrell

Breasia Terrell

Six previous continuances were granted in the case. Two of those requests were made by Dinkins' defense teams and were not opposed by Walton.

Trial for man charged in Breasia Terrell killing pushed into next year

In his original reply to Dinkins' request for a seventh continuance, Walton said Breasia’s mother “waited nine months before learning the fate of her missing daughter, then learning her daughter had been murdered. Since the arrest of the defendant, she has waited over one year for justice and resolution of this case.”

He added “ ... the delay will almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case,” Walton said. “The passing of time may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event.”

Dinkins is being held without bond in the Marshall County Jail.

Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
By the Numbers: Davenport man faces trial in murder of Breasia Terrell
Breasia Terrell: What We Know
