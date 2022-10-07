Dinkins' trial delay means a new prosecutor will take over

A judge's decision Friday to delay until next year the trial of Henry Earl Dinkins for the kidnap and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell will affect more than just its start date.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, who is vacating the office after this election cycle, will not be the lead prosecutor on the case.

Those responsibilities will fall to current Senior Assistant Prosecutor Caleb Copley or Kelly Cunningham, Muscatine's first assistant county attorney. Both are running in the Nov. 8 midterm election to replace Walton.

Judge Henry Latham made the decision to delay the trial during a hearing Friday in District Court, granting a request filed by Dinkins' attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese in order to " ... allow them adequate time to prepare." Walton filed a resistance to the motion.

The judge set a pretrial date of Nov. 18 and said he wanted a "definite trial date set by that time."

After the hearing, Walton said "the prosecution will be ready to try the case whenever it is scheduled" and his staff will maintain the continuity of the efforts to prosecute Dinkins.

Walton explained Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy Devine has been working the case since its beginning and Copley is working into the prosecution team.

"Senior Assistant Caleb Copley has been brought on recently to work on the case and participate in the trial next year," Walton added. "Many other staff members have been working on this case and will continue to do so."

Six previous continuances were granted in the case. Two of those requests were made by Dinkins' defense teams and were not opposed by Walton.

In his original reply to Dinkins' request for a seventh continuance, Walton said Breasia’s mother “waited nine months before learning the fate of her missing daughter, then learning her daughter had been murdered. Since the arrest of the defendant, she has waited over one year for justice and resolution of this case.”

He added “ ... the delay will almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case,” Walton said. “The passing of time may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event.”

Dinkins is being held without bond in the Marshall County Jail.