Disability Awareness Coalition holding a food drive
Disability Awareness Coalition holding a food drive

090820-Moline-Public-Library-002

The Moline Public Library is among the drop-off points for the Disability Awareness Coalition's food drive.

 FILE PHOTO

Disability Awareness Coalition is holding a food drive to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King. Through Tuesday, May 25, the agency will collect food to benefit 17 Quad-City area food pantries.

They are seeking donations of:

  • Meat and high-protein: Canned items, including meat, tuna, ham, salmon, stew, chili, spam, peanut butter, soups, beans
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Carbohydrates: Boxed cereal, oatmeal, flour, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice
  • Personal hygiene: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products
  • Baby paper products: Diapers, baby wipes, NOT baby formula
  • Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes
  • Allergy-friendly products: Soy, almond and rice milk, gluten-free canned/boxed soups, rice pasta, gluten-free mac and cheese, rice cereal

Donations can be dropped off at: 

Coal Valley

  • Robert R. Jones Public Library- Coal Valley

East Moline

  • East Moline Public Library
  • BHAEC
  • United Township High School

Milan

  • Milan Hy-Vee

Moline

  • Moline Library
  • Hy-Vee on the Avenue
  • John Deere Rd. Hy-Vee

Rock Island

  • Rock Island Parks and Recreation
  • Athletico – Rock Island
  • Arc Building
  • Arc Industries
  • Rock Island Hy-Vee
  • Rock Island Library Downtown
  • Rock Island Library SW Branch

Silvis

  • Silvis Hy-Vee
  • Athletico – Silvis
  • Silvis Library

Bettendorf

  • Bettendorf Hy-Vee
  • Hand in Hand
  • Athletico – Bettendorf

Davenport

  • Athletico – Davenport
  • Rockingham Rd. Hy-Vee
  • West Kimberly Rd. Hy-Vee
  • Northgate Hy-Vee
  • Utica Ridge Hy-Vee
  • West Locust St. Hy-Vee
  • HDC
  • Tabernacle Baptist Church
  • The River’s Edge
  • Assumption High School
  • Davenport Parks & Recreation
  • Davenport Junior Theater
  • Duck Creek Gold Course
  • Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center
