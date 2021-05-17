Disability Awareness Coalition holding a food drive

Disability Awareness Coalition is holding a food drive to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King. Through Tuesday, May 25, the agency will collect food to benefit 17 Quad-City area food pantries.
They are seeking donations of:
- Meat and high protein: Canned items, including meat, tuna, ham, salmon, stew, chili, spam, peanut butter, soups, beans
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Carbohydrates: Boxed cereal, oatmeal, flour, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice
- Personal hygiene: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products
- Baby paper products: Diapers, baby wipes, NOT baby formula
- Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes
- Allergy-friendly products: Soy, almond and rice milk, gluten-free canned/boxed soups, rice pasta, gluten-free mac and cheese, rice cereal
Donations can be dropped off at:
Coal Valley
- Robert R. Jones Public Library- Coal Valley
East Moline
- East Moline Public Library
- BHAEC
- United Township High School
Milan
- Milan Hy-Vee
Moline
- Moline Library
- Hy-Vee on the Avenue
- John Deere Road Hy-Vee
Rock Island
- Rock Island Parks and Recreation
- Athletico – Rock Island
- Arc Building
- Arc Industries
- Rock Island Hy-Vee
- Rock Island Library Downtown
- Rock Island Library SW Branch
Silvis
- Silvis Hy-Vee
- Athletico – Silvis
- Silvis Library
Bettendorf
- Bettendorf Hy-Vee
- Hand in Hand
- Athletico – Bettendorf
Davenport
- Athletico – Davenport
- Rockingham Road Hy-Vee
- West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee
- Northgate Hy-Vee
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee
- HDC
- Tabernacle Baptist Church
- The River’s Edge
- Assumption High School
- Davenport Parks & Recreation
- Davenport Junior Theater
- Duck Creek Gold Course
- Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center