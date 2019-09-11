The 42nd annual disabled-awareness awards banquet and dance will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton.
The public is welcome. The meal will be prepared and served by the Knights of Columbus, with dance music provided by D.J. Mama J.
Master of ceremonies will be Jeff Schuetzle, L’Arche Clinton, Spiritual Life coordinator. The opening prayer will be by the Rev. Ken Kuntz of Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Awards will be presented to Special Olympics winners.
Cost is $8 per person. Reservations are due by Friday, Sept. 27. To reserve tickets, contact Amanda Eberhart at the Sisters of St. Francis Administrative Office, 563- 242-7611 or email aeberhart@clintonfranciscans.com.
This event is sponsored by the Clinton Coalition for Disabled Persons, Inc; Knights of Columbus #707; and Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.