The Mississippi River continued its steady rise Tuesday, forcing more road closures and prompting more flood barriers to pop up throughout the Quad-Cities.

The river at Rock Island had reached major flood stage of 18 feet on Monday. It rose to 18.74 feet by Tuesday afternoon, covering swaths of River Drive and riverfront parks in Davenport and Moline.

During a daily flood outlook Tuesday, National Weather Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson said modeling shows water levels at Rock Island reaching 21.6 feet by the morning of Monday, May 1. It is then expected to rise a few tenths of a foot to reach its full crest on May 3 or 4.

It's a nugget of good news — the measure is about a tenth of a foot lower than Monday's forecast. A rain storm in southern Wisconsin forecast for the end of the week has moved out of the Mississippi River watershed, Wilson said.

During the record flood of 2019, the river crested at 22.7 feet.

Governor makes disaster declaration

Iowa counties affected by flooding may get some help from the state. Governor Kim Reynolds has preemptively issued a disaster declaration 10 counties, including Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott.

The declaration activates state and federal emergency response and resources to flooded communities along the Mississippi River.

Nearly all of River Drive to close in Davenport, city's hauled more than 5,500 tons of sand for flood protection

By the end of the day Wednesday, Davenport will close nearly all of River Drive — between Highway 22/Rockingham through 8th Street in Bettendorf.

Already, the riverfront thoroughfare was closed to the west, but after Wednesday, motorists driving along the river in eastern Davenport to Bettendorf will have to take another route.

In Bettendorf, through traffic will be detoured at the intersection of 12th and Grant Street to Kimberly Road. Between 8th and 12th streets will be open only to local traffic.

Rail company workers for Canadian Pacific Kansas City could be seen Tuesday along the Davenport riverfront railroad tracks, setting up concrete barriers and sandbags to protect their tracks.

A Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway spokesperson said the company, which was recently renamed after the merger of the two namesake companies, "is closely monitoring spring conditions and the potential for flood impacts to our rail infrastructure."

More temporary flood barriers went up Tuesday in Davenport. Sand-filled HESCO barriers were erected at the intersection of Main Street and East River Drive as well as near the Village of East Davenport.

City officials on Monday touted the city's new approach to its HESCO barrier wall on East River Drive. The new temporary wall is twice as wide and twice as tall as in 2019, when a single-line of the sand-filled baskets failed, triggering a rush of water into three blocks of lower downtown Davenport and causing millions of dollars of damages.

Other HESCO barriers, such as the ones at Main Street and near the Village of East Davenport, are single-row due to being at higher elevation, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason wrote in an email.

Businesses and residents may pick up sand from the city. Gleason said Davenport workers still are hauling, but at this point, the city has "haul tickets and purchase orders for approximately 5,500 tons of sand."

Photos: Davenport, Buffalo prepare for flooding along Mississippi River