The Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund will grant $51,405 to help homeowners affected by the historic Mississippi River flooding in the spring.
The fund has grown to more than $210,000 in donations from individuals, foundations and businesses. It is administered by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
“Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, in a week, or even months, after a disaster like the one we had,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
A grant of $51,405 to Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities from the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation will assist homeowners with debris removal, clean-up, deconstruction and repairs. The Community Foundation grant will cover the cost of a project coordinator and project costs for the next 16 weeks, Thompson said.
The Community Foundation board of directors, in partnership with the Quad-Cities Community Organizations Active in Disasters Long Term Recovery Committee, identified the need for flood disaster-specific individual assistance. While floodwaters receded more than one month ago, Thompson said needs continue, and now the Community Foundation can respond to them.
As of Aug. 10, more than $210,000 in total contributions has been collected for the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
Homeowners still need repairs because of river flooding, flash flooding and sewer backup, said Thompson, a member of the all-volunteer QC-COAD. “Our partners have identified many homes with unmet needs," she said.
The solution—to partner with Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities to fill the gap—was a creative solution created by members of QC-COAD.
Also working on the initiative is the United Way of the Quad-Cities, which will help in the promotion and recruitment of volunteers. “This is an incredible partnership between three nonprofits in our community—and QC-COAD—as we continue to address long-term needs,” Thompson added.
"Because of these gifts, we have resources - funds to put toward the solutions we have collaboratively developed," Thompson said.
Of the $210,000 raised for the fund, more than $101,000 has been granted out so far. Donations still are being accepted online at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org and the Community Foundation office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf.
If you need help
Households eligible for support must reside in Rock Island or Scott Counties and be affected by the flood of 2019. To access support, homeowners can:
- Apply online at www.habitatqc.org/flood-assistance
- Pick up an application at the Habitat office: 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport
- To have an application mailed, call the Habitat office, 563-359-9066.
To volunteer to help flood-recovery efforts supported by the grant, contact Habitat for Humanity at 563-359-9066 or go to the United Way website at www.unitedwayqc.com and click on “volunteer.” Volunteers will be asked to pick up and remove debris from yards and inside homes, and assist in deep-cleaning interior areas of homes.
A team of eight volunteers is needed to commit half a day for each project site.