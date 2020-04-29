Disaster Recovery Fund tops $1 million in contributions

The Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund surpassed $1 million in contributions to support the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activated by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation six weeks ago with lead contributions from the foundation, United Way of the Quad-Cities, and Regional Development Authority, the recovery fund is targeted to support non-profits providing basic needs to vulnerable populations.
The nonprofits helped during second round of grants included Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Davenport, which supports seniors seeking independent lives. The non-profit provides nutritious meals for isolated and home-bound seniors by implementing critical safety steps to keep these seniors safe and healthy.
In the first week of the fund’s activation, United Way of the Quad-Cities Board Chairperson Linda Bowers contributed a $50,000 challenge gift to spur local, individual, and business giving to the fund.
Bowers contributed an additional $50,000 challenge to the Quad Cities so the fund can continue to meet basic needs for most-vulnerable people during the pandemic. The next $50,000 donated to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar.
Gifts can be made online at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org or by mailing a check made payable to the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. Include “Disaster Recovery Fund” in the memo line.
“With a partner and leader like Linda, we’re ensuring those hit hardest by this pandemic receive assistance as quickly as possible,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities, said in a news release. “She proves that when we work together, we can truly create lasting change.”
Bowers said collaboration is “key” during the pandemic.
“United Way is in a position to mobilize resources that Quad-Citizens from all walks of life are giving from their hearts. Compassion, leadership and collaboration make us a capstone community,” Bowers said in the news release.
According to the release, a total of $590,772 from the Disaster Recovery Fund has been granted back into the community. Two rounds of grants have been announced, and a third round will be awarded in the coming weeks. More than $3 million in grant support has been requested from area organizations.
To learn more about the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org.
