Disaster Recovery Grants now available

After activating the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund as part of the community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications are now being accepted for Disaster Recovery Grants.

The grants are possible because individuals and businesses giving generously to the fund.

Lead gifts from the Community Foundation, the United Way of the Quad-Cities as well as United Way Board Chair Linda Bower’s commitment to match up to $50,000 in donations, the Regional Development Authority, and other businesses and funders have raised $435,000 for this disaster response and recovery effort.

How to apply for a grant

Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations, schools, or units of government located in or significantly serving Rock Island and Scott Counties. Grants will support efforts to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections in the region by helping the community follow public health recommendations, and helping to address the financial impact and increased services caused by following those recommendations.

Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, though individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants. No grants will replace funding from government tax dollars.