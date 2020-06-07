Disaster recovery grants now top $1 million

The Quad-Cities Community Foundation reached a milestone on Friday in its awarding of grants, as it reached the $1 million-plus mark in the amount of Disaster Recovery funds targeted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the complete list of agencies receiving grants:
• Community Health Care, for curbside and off-site care and testing, $25,000
• Humility Homes and Services Inc., for housing and shelter support, $30,000
• Project NOW Community Action Agency, for emergency assistance, $25,000
• River Bend Foodbank, for provision of food, $50,000
• The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, for housing and shelter support, $30,000
• SAL Family and Community Services, for child care, $10,000
• Quad Cities Open Network — Supplemental Emergency Action Program, for emergency assistance, $15,000
• Transitions Mental Health, for mental health services, $20,000
• Two Rivers YMCA, for child care, $10,000
• World Relief of the Quad Cities, for bilingual outreach and support for immigrants and refugees, $10,000
• YWCA of the Quad Cities, for child care, $10,000
In addition, the foundation on Friday announced an award of $50,000 to Carroll County, Illinois, in partnership with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, and another $105,000 to Whiteside County, Illinois, in partnership with the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment and the Morrison Area Community Foundation.
Those awards as well as the grants to the above agencies — $400,000 total — came from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker.
State fund administrators gave the money to the Quad-Cities foundation to distribute.
