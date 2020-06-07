Disaster recovery grants now top $1 million

• YWCA of the Quad Cities, for child care, $10,000

In addition, the foundation on Friday announced an award of $50,000 to Carroll County, Illinois, in partnership with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, and another $105,000 to Whiteside County, Illinois, in partnership with the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment and the Morrison Area Community Foundation.

Those awards as well as the grants to the above agencies — $400,000 total — came from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker.

State fund administrators gave the money to the Quad-Cities foundation to distribute.

