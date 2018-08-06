Disciple will present an acoustic “unplugged” concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Free Church, 3321 7th St., Moline.
Formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded more than 10 albums, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 1990s and has 14 No. 1 singles.
The multiple Dove Award-winners’ music has been featured ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports and commercials for “CSI: Miami” and “Criminal Minds.”
Tickets are available by phone at 800-965-9324 or go to https://www.itickets.com/events/400703.html?aff=BIT
For more information, call the church at 309-764-3381.