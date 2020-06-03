Disinfectant available through Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief, in cooperation with the Illinois Baptist State Association, has a large quantity of disinfectant cleaning solution available for Quad-Citians.

“It is our desire to see it used by churches, church schools’ day cares, nursing homes, senior living facilities, camps, missions, and families in need of cleaner and disinfectant,” the Rev. Ron Philpot, of Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, Moline, said in a news release.

The disinfectant, he said, can be used to clean most surfaces, but it should not be used on fabric because it may remove the color.

“The product is provided as a service of love and ministry through Christ with no cost t the people who receive it,” he said.

The product is available at the church, 3004 56th St. Moline. Those who want to pick up the disinfectant must call Philpot at 309-762-6578 or Trustee Steve Harker, 309-798-3024, and bring a one-gallon container.

One gallon will be given per church or agency. Instructions will be provided for use of the disinfectant.

