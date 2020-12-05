Dispatch-Argus launches Buy Local campaign

Local businesses make up the fabric of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers this holiday season. One of the most popular ways to do that is by purchasing gift cards.

The Dispatch-Argus is bringing you an easy way to purchase local gift cards through our online marketplace. We have launched Buy Local, a reliable, one-stop shop for customers and businesses alike. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost while giving customers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce.

If you own a local business and would like to be part of this free holiday marketplace, it’s easy to do so. Special thanks goes to Quad City Bank & Trust for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting: https://localbusiness.lee.net.

