Dispatch-Argus places in state competition

  • Updated
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Dispatch-Argus reporters claimed third-place honors in two categories Friday at the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards presentations at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel.

IAPME winners were announced for journalism excellence in news, sports, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2021.

Competing in Division II with the largest newspapers in the state, Brooklyn Draisey claimed third place in the general news category for her story titled "Bridging the Past" and Cara Smith placed third in business reporting for coverage of the John Deere strike.

Margaret Holt, a former editor at the Chicago Tribune, was named the 2022 Lincoln League honoree during the ceremonies. 

Holt finished her career at the Tribune in January as standards editor. She was also newspaper's first female sports editor. The Lincoln League honors longtime Illinois journalists for their career contributions to the industry.

