Disturbance mars George Floyd protest at courthouse, Davenport

Thomas Tousseau, of Moline, was heartbroken Saturday night when he saw rocks flying through the air from a crowd gathered at Scott County Courthouse, Davenport.

“I’m in the middle of talking and I was about to pass (the megaphone) over to somebody else, and I turn around and I hear people start screaming, and I see rocks just launched in the air,” he said moments later.

“I’m kind of heartbroken about that,” he said.

“That’s not what we were about. This was very peaceful. The sheer amount of people that were here ... was just crazy. The fact that the Quad-Cities could come together that peacefully is ridiculous.”

The gathering, 500-plus-strong, began at 5 p.m. in LeClaire Park as a protest about the death of George Floyd, who died Monday while he was in police custody in Minneapolis. Before Floyd died, he told the officer kneeling on him he couldn’t breathe.