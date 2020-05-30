Disturbance mars George Floyd protest at courthouse, Davenport

Thomas Tousseau, of Moline, was heartbroken Saturday night when he saw rocks flying through the air from a crowd gathered at Scott County Courthouse, Davenport.
“I’m in the middle of talking and I was about to pass (the megaphone) over to somebody else, and I turn around and I hear people start screaming, and I see rocks just launched in the air,” he said moments later.
“I’m kind of heartbroken about that,” he said.
“That’s not what we were about. This was very peaceful. The sheer amount of people that were here ... was just crazy. The fact that the Quad-Cities could come together that peacefully is ridiculous.”
The gathering, 500-plus-strong, began at 5 p.m. in LeClaire Park as a protest about the death of George Floyd, who died Monday while he was in police custody in Minneapolis. Before Floyd died, he told the officer kneeling on him he couldn’t breathe.
A diverse group of all ages and backgrounds carried signs — “Please, please, I can’t breathe” and “White silence is white compliance” were among them. Many, if not most, of the participants wore masks and distanced themselves from other attendees.
The rally was among others all over the United States.
Among the younger sign-makers was Garrett Smith, 9, of Davenport, who was with his family.
“I’m here because of the man who died,” he said. “I was sad when I heard the news.”
Tanisha Ruby, of Waterloo, Iowa, was among those who led chants. “Black lives matter!” she said through a megaphone. “All lives matter!”
“We stand together. Because united we stand, divided we fall. That’s going to be one of our chants when we walk!”
Austin Bird, of Davenport, was part of the crowd.
“I’m here because I’m tired of seeing due process over-ridden by moments of intensity,” he said. “We lose our freedom, we lose our rights and we lose what it means to be an American.”
Soon the group began its trek to the courthouse down Ripley Street. Some drivers honked in support and yelled “Justice for George!” out their windows.
Once the crowd peacefully reached the courthouse, speakers continued to talk until rocks were thrown, and some people began to run across 4th Street, where a scuffle ensued in a parking lot.
After the scene quieted, the rally moved back to the park.
“It sucks that a few teenagers have to ruin it for us ... but I guess that’s the Quad-Cities,” Tousseau said. “I guess that was bound to happen at some point.”
“I’m hoping we still can keep it peaceful at the pavilion now.”
A smaller crowd gathered back at LeClaire Park, where a vigil began while the sun went down. The gathering stayed for a time in the park, then moved across the Centennial Bridge toward Rock Island.
