The search continued until nightfall Wednesday for Hawk Newberry, the 2-year-old Rock Island boy who fell into the Mississippi River on July 24 from the dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
Mia Hoffman, who heads the Missing Persons Awareness Network, brought an underwater camera to the Rock Island park to help search the murky waters underneath the dock.
Ben Wilson, a diver with Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team, searched the river underneath the dock.
“He found a large tree branch,” John Bell, a member of Hawk's family, said. “They said he tugged on it and it broke. So he’s going back down again.”
Hoffman said her organization is usually called out when the search for a missing person is stopped. However, she said the Rock Island Fire Department has been continually searching for Hawk.
The fire department, she said, “didn’t leave."
"They never left. There is a time when any fire department would have called that. But they didn’t leave. They didn’t step out.”
Hoffman said they did find something with the drop camera. “The diver came and what we found is a 15-foot tree. Where that came from I don’t know.”
She said the Illinois Search and Rescue Council will be contacted to bring out more manpower to expand the search.
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said that a 3D sonar will be used in a search of the dock area today and that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be help with equipment used for levee and dam inspections.
“We’re going to use those for one quick look and see if they may pick up something,” Yerkey said.
The dock area will be the focus of the search today, he said. “We will probably start searching downriver once we’ve ensured he’s not in this area.
“We’ve done a pretty thorough search of this area,” Yerkey said. “We don’t believe that he’s there but we’re going to exhaust all resources to make sure that he is not.”