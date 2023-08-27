A retired truck driver from Dixon took home $18,888 in an Iowa Lottery scratch off game after a hunch told him he should buy some tickets after finishing his swimming workout.

Marty Curry, 66, told Iowa Lottery officials he had the numbers eight and 18 in his mind after he completed swimming his laps.

His prize, $18,888, in the Crazy 8s scratch game was the fifth top prize of the game.

In a news release issued by the Iowa Lottery, it was the two numbers eight and 18 that prompted him to buy some tickets.

“I never buy lottery tickets, but I told myself that I was going to go across the street to Hy-Vee, and if they had any lottery tickets that had the number eight, I’m going to buy them,” Curry told Iowa Lottery officials on Wednesday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “For some reason, that eight and 18 clicked in my mind, and that’s exactly what I won: $18,888.”

Curry said he bought a handful of tickets in the $2 game at Hy-Vee, 425 E. Le Claire Road, Eldridge, and scratched them off when he got home.

He uncovered the big prize on the final ticket he scratched.

“It was just me, my two dogs and the cat, and I told them, ‘You guys are going to get all the treats you want!’” Curry said with a laugh. “It was like I just couldn’t believe it, it was almost a dream. I was staring at it, and then I stared at the number again. I stared at it and then I just started crying.”

Curry said he plans to share his winnings with his children and grandchildren.

“Not only can I help myself, I’m going to definitely help other people,” he said.

Crazy 8s is a $2 scratch game that features six top prizes of $18,888 and overall odds of 1 in 3.82. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.