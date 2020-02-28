DJ expands into events, hosts first 'Not Another Bridal Expo' in Moline

Obot Udoh thinks there’s a better way for prospective brides and grooms to choose their wedding vendors.

That’s why the 28-year-old Moliner is presenting the first “Not Another Bridal Expo,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the University Club, 1518 5th Ave., Moline.

You must be part of a couple (single, engaged or married) to attend, and it will be staged as a “mock” wedding reception, to see all the vendors performing the tasks they would do at an actual reception – and guests get to enjoy it all, from cocktail hour, to dinner, first dance, cake cutting, to dancing and bar hopping.

“Our goal is to show you well implemented ideas that will make your wedding day unforgettable, and introduce you to the pros that can help you make it happen,” Udoh, a local DJ who recently started his own entertainment company, said recently.

The University Club is a popular site for wedding receptions, and Udoh will have a number of couples play the mock bride and groom. “We’re actually throwing a wedding,” he said, noting the couples will be like “live mannequins, with hair, makeup, clothing, all by different vendors.”

