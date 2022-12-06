D'Lua On the River to bring a fusion of Mexican and American cuisine to the Davenport riverfront

A Mexican fusion restaurant is set to open in one of the few Davenport riverfront restaurant spaces as the city works to enhance its land along the Mississippi River.

D'Lua On the River is moving into the former Bare Bones BBQ building at 1201 E River Drive, Davenport. Judith Mariscal, the owner of all the D'Lua locations, wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times that the plan is to open the restaurant in the last week of December. It will be the fifth restaurant owned by Mariscal, with other businesses in Mexico City, Rock Island, Moline and Bettendorf.

"We are very excited to be part of a new community," Mariscal wrote. "We are very enthusiastic about new challenges, and at the same time we are happy to be closer to our Davenport customers."

Each D'Lua restaurant serves a fusion of Mexican and American dishes, from breakfast at D'Lua Pancake & Burrito House in Moline to lunch and dinner at Old Mexico Restaurant in Rock Island and D'Lua Tequila Bar & Restaurant in Bettendorf.

Crews have been working on renovating the building since October, Mariscal wrote, with the goal of improving the space while retaining its bones, and adding Mexican accents.

Davenport Ward 3 Ald. Marion Meginnis said she was excited to hear that a new business is moving into one of the only riverfront restaurants in Davenport. In her 25 years living in the city, the alderwoman has seen a few different businesses open in the location, with Bare Bones BBQ being the last before D'Lua.

Bare Bones BBQ owner Brian Canfield changed the restaurant from Bud's Skyline River View in 2020 for a more cohesive feel before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's nice to have that activated," Meginnis said. "Particularly now with all the work on the riverfront, its nice to have that open again."

Davenport is in the process of revamping its riverfront, having just received $9.6 million in Destination Iowa grant funds to aid in the construction of an all-season riverfront plaza, enhancements to the downtown Skybridge and lighting project on the Figge Art Museum. The total price tag is around $26 million.

The city also began welcoming Viking river cruise ships for the first time this summer at its newly renovated River Heritage Park, in addition to American river cruises and local boats, bringing in more tourists that could stop at the new restaurant next year.

However, potential increased train traffic could have a negative impact on the space, which is located very close to the train tracks and has outdoor seating.

Davenport joined several cities along the Mississippi River in Iowa this summer in accepting multimillion-dollar settlement pledges from Canadian Pacific as the company works toward merging with Kansas City Southern. The merger would form the first north-south, single-line rail route from Mexico to Canada, and could triple the amount of train traffic seen in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

Mariscal wrote that she is aware of the businesses' previous struggles in the location, more trains maybe coming in and possible higher demand due to the restaurant being the only one in the area on the river, and is ready to meet anything they run into head on. In fact, they celebrate being so close to train crossings, as the rails play an important part in Quad-Cities history.

"We know that it is a great challenge to be the only restaurant on the Mississippi River in this area, and this commits us to give the best of ourselves," Mariscal wrote.