DNA, forensic experts crack mystery of missing Moline man Steve Asplund

Nearly 30 years later, Steve Asplund's family finally knows what happened to the missing Moline man.

Asplund was last seen Jan. 9., 1994, when he went to borrow a caulking gun from a friend. He was reported missing by his fiancée on Jan. 10, and investigators found his car parked in Bettendorf to the east of the Interstate 74 bridge.

There was no sign of Asplund.

On Monday, the Moline Police Department said that a body found in St. Louis County, Mo., a few weeks after Asplund disappeared has been confirmed to be Asplund. The identity was verified using a bone sample from the body, exhumed from a Missouri cemetery, and DNA samples from Asplund’s family.

“No foul play is suspected,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said during an afternoon news conference at the police department. “No charges are being sought in this case, and this concludes a missing person investigation that we have had since 1994.”

Barge dock workers along the Mississippi River found a body on March 21, 1994, in a debris field next to a barge. Investigators there attempted to identify the body but were unsuccessful.

The break in the case was the result of the work of Mike Griffin, a Moline police detective, in concert with officials in Illinois and Missouri, police said.

Griffin found information on the body during a 2021 search of the National Missing and Unidentified System, a database of unidentified remains that have been found along the river from Moline to Memphis, Tenn.

In 2022, Griffin began working with Dr. Lindsay Trammell, a forensic anthropologist working for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office. After other attempts to identify the body were exhausted, they had the body exhumed and recovered the bone sample.

Aaron Small, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police, analyzed the bone and DNA samples and the body was confirmed to be Asplund on Sept. 6.

Griffin said during the news conference that Asplund is thought to have entered the water likely on the night of Jan. 9, 1994, in Bettendorf.

Asplund’s body likely got entangled with a barge, and that is how it is thought it got to the St. Louis County area, Griffin said.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined in 1994 that the cause of death was drowning.

Asplund’s family was grateful for the effort of investigators over the years, Griffin said. When he went to them with the news, he got a hug.

“It meant a lot to me,” Griffin said.

Asplund’s family did not attend the news conference but did provide a statement to the police department, which the chief read.

“The news, while bittersweet, will allow us some closure,” Mike Asplund, Steve Asplund’s brother, wrote. “We’ll still think of Steve every day and miss him just the same, but these answers will provide comfort to us and his friends.”

The family also thanked the people who supported them after the disappearance and the investigators who participated in trying to find Steve Asplund, particularly Griffin.

“Their work will allow us to bring Steve back home," Mike Asplund wrote, "and we thank you for that.”