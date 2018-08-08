A routine post-work cruise Monday evening on the Rock River took a worrisome turn when the engine in Jared Rhodes’ Yamaha WaveRunner died without warning, almost six miles from his truck.
The 29-year-old landscaper launched about 5 p.m. from Harold’s Landing in south Moline and was upriver near Colona when his personal watercraft slouched to a stop. Wearing a life jacket, the Silvis man intermittently jumped into the water and guided the disabled vessel through the downstream current.
A few boaters sped by, he said, but no one offered to lend a hand, even when he blew a whistle for help. Rhodes, who grew up on the river, had an air-horn onboard, too, but it's reserved for emergencies.
“I knew I wasn’t in any imminent danger,” he said. “I’m just annoyed about the seeming lack of concern.”
In the wake of his experience and the three local drownings this spring and summer, Rhodes said he hopes people take their awareness up a notch on and around area waterways.
“We’re supposed to be a boating community,” he said. “Pay attention to everyone around you.”
Rhodes did not have the means to contact anyone from his WaveRunner, but Illinois Conservation Police Capt. Laura Petreikis advises boaters of all types to carry a fully charged cellphone.
“Normally, people call their friends or relatives to come help them,” she said. “If we’re on the water, obviously we’re going to assist them, but we’re spread so thin that their best option is to have a plan in place before something happens.”
Boaters, however, may call on Iowa or Illinois law enforcement agencies in emergency situations.
Ideally, Petreikis said, personal watercraft users and other boaters should refrain from riding solo.
“Go with someone who has another vessel,” she said. "If one breaks down, you have somebody else right there on the water you can call."
If that is not possible, Petreikis recommends filing a travel plan with someone.
Boaters also should pack an anchor and rope, so they can tie their craft to shore and avoid floating dangers or delays, especially if they are positioned above a lock and dam, she said. Bringing flashlights or spotlights is smart, too, in case a day trip goes haywire and extends into darkness.
In addition, conducting routine maintenance checks is necessary, she said. A boat should have a full tank of gas and a working battery before it hits the water.
“Running out of gas can become an emergency, but it’s not really an emergency,” Petreikis said. “That’s poor planning.”
Marinas sometimes will assist stranded boaters, but there is no formal water-based tow service in the Quad-Cities, said Jeff Harrison, an Iowa conservation officer assigned to Scott County.
About three hours passed before Rhodes returned to his starting point, where his girlfriend was waiting and preparing to search for him. It turns out a fuel line in his personal watercraft failed, a “freak” thing, he said.
Petreikis, a 25-year conservation officer for the Illinois DNR, is hopeful there are no more accidents involving the water this summer.
"It's been a rough one for our area," she said. "That's for sure."