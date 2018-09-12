The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a manure spill that occurred Wednesday in Clinton County.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, were doing a follow-up check on a manure application north of Clinton and found manure in a tributary of Silver Creek that is flowing into Silver Creek about three miles west of the Mississippi River.
Silver Creek eventually flows into the Wapsipinicon River which flows into the Mississippi River.
According to the DNR, the manure came from an overflowing storage basin at Blue Hyll Dairy in rural Clinton. A DNR inspector found the basin had been overflowing for some time and that an unknown amount of manure reached the creeks. There were no signs of fish kills in the creeks.
Blue Hyll Dairy hired Waste Management Ag Services of Dubuque to land apply manure and the basin has stopped overflowing.
The recent heavy rains have affected some manure storage structures in Iowa, the DNR said.