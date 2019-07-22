The Iowa Department of Natural Resources are reporting two ongoing wastewater discharges in eastern Iowa, one of which is in Davenport.
The Davenport Public Works Department responded to an odor complaint and discovered a discharge into Silver Creek just north of the 3200 block of Covington Drive, according to a release. "Erosion had exposed the sewage pipe where the break occurred," the release says. "The area is heavily wooded and not easily accessible, so it may take a few days to repair the break."
Silver Creek flows into Duck Creek, which eventually reaches the Mississippi River.
The other flow is in McGregor, where a discharge on Main Street was initially thought to be due to heavy rainfall and high river levels.
"Both cities are collecting water samples for testing and working with an engineer to make repair," the release says.
The DNR advises residents to keep children and pets away from the discharge and out of creeks for 24 to 48 hours after repairs.