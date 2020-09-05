Do you care? Take the 21-day Equity Challenge in the Quad-Cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Way's fall "Day of Caring" has been reimagined as 21 days of caring.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pressing issue of racial inequality nationwide, leaders of United Way of the Quad-Cities are asking everyone who might have signed up for the traditional community workday to instead sign up for the 21-day Equity Challenge.

The Equity Challenge is a program in which participants receive 21 daily emails with suggestions for readings, podcasts and videos to further their understanding around power, privilege, supremacy, oppression and equity.

Each action takes about 10-15 minutes, and can be done as a group, in pairs or on one's own.

The next session begins Sept. 17; the last will begin Oct. 26.

Advance registration is required by Sept. 15; to sign up, go to equitychallengeqc.org