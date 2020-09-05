Do you care? Take the 21-day Equity Challenge in the Quad-Cities

United Way's fall "Day of Caring" has been reimagined as 21 days of caring.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pressing issue of racial inequality nationwide, leaders of United Way of the Quad-Cities are asking everyone who might have signed up for the traditional community workday to instead sign up for the 21-day Equity Challenge.
The Equity Challenge is a program in which participants receive 21 daily emails with suggestions for readings, podcasts and videos to further their understanding around power, privilege, supremacy, oppression and equity.
Each action takes about 10-15 minutes, and can be done as a group, in pairs or on one's own.
The next session begins Sept. 17; the last will begin Oct. 26.
Advance registration is required by Sept. 15; to sign up, go to equitychallengeqc.org
About 500 people signed up for the first session that began in August, and United Way is hoping for at least that many or more people for the next two, Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, said.
"We think this is important," she said.
Traditionally, the Day of Caring consisted of volunteers fanning out into the community to help nonprofit groups with everything from reading to kids to painting, cleaning and mulching. About 80 projects was typical.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic that limits in-person contact, the United Way in the spring offered various opportunities online that volunteers or businesses could pick up, such as writing thank-yous to health care workers, administering daily COVID-19 health screenings, delivering meals or sewing face masks.
But with structural racism and inequality coming to the forefront this summer, United Way leaders decided the Equity Challenge is an important way to show caring because it aims at changing habits to tackle racial inequality and create lasting change.
Participants will be invited to the Quad Cities Equity Summit in October.
This Challenge was constructed around the idea that it takes 21 days to change a habit.
It was originally developed by Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr., Dr. Marguerite Penick-Parks and Debby Irving and has been adapted by Food Solutions New England. United Way Quad Cities and partners Quad Cities Community Foundation, Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have adapted the challenge for our community.
