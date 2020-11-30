 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do you have ideas for Nahant Marsh?
topical

Do you have ideas for Nahant Marsh?

{{featured_button_text}}

Do you have ideas on what you'd like to see in the future at Davenport's Nahant Marsh, a large wetland complex in west Davenport?

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an online public open house from 4-6 p.m. to gather ideas for a master plan project it has undertaken.

The virtual event will be hosted on the online teleconference platform WebEx. Users can join the event from a computer or mobile device at the following link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/NahantMarsh. An audio only option is also available by calling 1-844-800-2712 and entering the access code: 199 338 6849.

 In 1998, a master plan was created in anticipation of the establishment of the Nahant Marsh Education Center. At the time, there were about 177 acres of publicly owned preserve. Since then, it has grown to 305 acres and negotiations are underway for acquisition of an additional 210 acres.

A number of factors, including increased visitation at the education center and increased flooding in the preserve, has brought about a need for an updated master plan.

 For more information visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Rock-Island-District/Nahant-Marsh-Master-Plan/ or contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729 or the Nahant Marsh Education Center at 563-336-3370.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News