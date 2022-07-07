Do you want to name a snowplow? Moline Public Works holding contest to name eight snowplows

The Moline Public Works Department is holding its first contest to name eight city snowplows.

Submissions are due Friday, Aug. 13, and can be emailed to publicworksvm@moline.il.us using the subject line "Name a Snowplow," or by private messaging City of Moline Public Works through Facebook.

There is no limit to how many entries can be submitted, but the name can't exceed 15 characters, so it can fit on a sticker. It can't include a business name or name of the person who submitted the entry and can't include profanity or inappropriate or offensive language.

Public works staff will narrow the submissions down to 20 names once the submission window is closed. The names will then be voted on by the public at the city's touch-a-truck event Saturday, Aug. 27th, as part of the city's 150th birthday celebration.