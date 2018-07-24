An 85-minute documentary that follows four U.S. military veterans from different generations as they rebuild their lives after war will be shown, for free, at 6 p.m. Thursday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline.
A question-and-answer session will follow at 7:30 p.m. with director Matthew Moul, a Dubuque native now based in Los Angeles, and three Quad-City veterans.
Among them will be Shane Kern, who served in the Navy from 2000-04 during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kern saw the documentary titled "Surviving Home" at a festival in Dubuque in April and, in a conversation with Moul afterwards, convinced him to bring his work to the Quad-Cities because Kern thought there would be a lot of people who could benefit.
"We have 25,000 veterans in this area, and the Arsenal is a big veteran presence," said Kern, who also is a veterans outreach program specialist for the Department of Veterans Affairs in East Moline.
"It (the documentary) shows the actual issues in coming home, be it post-traumatic stress or brain injury."
Moul said that where he's shown the film, the Q&A sessions have run out of time and "we've had to migrate the audience to other locations to keep the conversation going."
"There have been a lot of tears and many epiphanies."
In addition to Kern, others in the Q&A session in Moline will be a veteran from Vietnam and a retired female Army officer.
The screening and a preceding social hour beginning at 5 p.m. with heavy hors d' oeuvres is being sponsored by the Veterans Funeral Care program of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kern was the conduit there, too, in that when he told his friend, Reid Trimble, about the documentary, Trimble "picked up the whole sponsorship," Kern said.
People planning to attend the pre-session are asked to RSVP at 309-764-1144.
The documentary follows four veterans' unique paths of healing and transformation, shines a light on long-term consequences of war, and raises questions about the roots of war and societal cycles of violence, according to a synopsis.
Helping Moul direct, produce and edit the film was his wife, Jillian.