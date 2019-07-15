Your pooch will be panting later this week, and you may be too, as temperatures soar into the 90s and the “dog days” of summer continue.
And as the dog days drone on, they'll be accompanied this week by a heat dome in the Midwest, including the Quad-Cities.
“The dome is going to build into the Midwest the second half of the week and into the weekend,” said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. “We are going to see some very warm temperatures — in the 90s — and when you add the humidity in then you’re looking at the heat index pushing 100 or over 100 degrees. The heat index is what it feels like when you factor in temperature and the humidity.”
Here’s a look at this week's forecast:
- Tuesday: Highs will be in the upper 80s. Most areas probably will not see any rain.
- Wednesday: Highs will be in the lower 90s, with a heat index of around 100.
- Thursday: Highs will be in the middle 90s. “The heat index will be pushing 105,” Pierce said.
- Friday: Highs will be in the middle 90s, and possibly the upper 90s. The heat index will be around 105, and possibly warmer.
- Saturday: Highs again will be in the middle 90s. ‘
“There’s a high probability of a heat advisory or even heat warnings later this week,” Pierce said. “Most likely we will have some kind of alert out for heat the second half of this week and probably into the weekend.”
Temperatures will not set records, though.
“Our records right now are all in the triple digits.” The all-time record high of 111 was set July 14, 1936, Pierce said.
“With the hot and humid conditions, ideally if you could stay inside, stay inside,” he suggests “Those that work outside need to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.”
It’s a good idea to check on elderly people, who are more susceptible to the heat, and make sure animals have shade and water, too, he said.
“You run the possibility of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if your body gets too warm,” Pierce said. Heat stroke, the more dangerous of the two, requires medical attention.
Quad-City cooling centers include Christian Care, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The cooling center has been open for some time, said Steve Gottcent, community outreach coordinator.
“Basically, any day in which the temperature or heat index gets to 90 degrees or above, we will open the cooling center,” he said. Hours for the cooling center are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday- Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.