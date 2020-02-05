Dog dies in Davenport house fire Wednesday morning

A dog died in a fire in a home at 4827 Brown St., Davenport, about 10 a.m. Monday.

Barbara Ford, owner of the home, talked with firefighters after the fire was under control.

She said she was notified firefighters were at the residence through Ring, a digital device, and her husband received notification the temperature in the house was more than 80 degrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The couple’s dog died, she said.

Neighbor Jason Werner called emergency responders. ‘”I stepped out of my house, kind of smelled a bonfire, and didn’t think much of it,” he said. “Then I looked over and saw flames in the doorway on the inside of the house, and saw the smoke, and called 911 as soon as I could.”

Ford said the fire apparently started in the basement area.

Firefighters remained on the scene later in the morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.