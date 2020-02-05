You are the owner of this article.
Dog dies in Davenport house fire Wednesday morning
alert top story

Fire Wednesday morning at 4827 Brown St., Davenport

Firefighters on the scene of house fire Wednesday morning at 4827 Brown St., Davenport

 Linda Cook

A dog died in a fire in a home at 4827 Brown St., Davenport, about 10 a.m. Monday.

Barbara Ford, owner of the home, talked with firefighters after the fire was under control.

She said she was notified firefighters were at the residence through Ring, a digital device, and her husband received notification the temperature in the house was more than 80 degrees.

The couple’s dog died, she said.

Neighbor Jason Werner called emergency responders. ‘”I stepped out of my house, kind of smelled a bonfire, and didn’t think much of it,” he said. “Then I looked over and saw flames in the doorway on the inside of the house, and saw the smoke, and called 911 as soon as I could.”

Ford said the fire apparently started in the basement area.

Firefighters remained on the scene later in the morning.

