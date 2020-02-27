Dog dies in Moline house fire

A Moline home was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called at 6 p.m. to a structure fire at 2803 17th St.

When firefighters arrived they found a two-story, residential structure with moderate smoke showing from the exterior.

An interior attack was performed and the fire in the kitchen area was quickly extinguished.

Multiple fire companies from multiple agencies were on scene for about 2 hours completing salvage and overhaul.

There was no one at home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were removed from the home by firefighters, one did not survive.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel from three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances and an incident commander.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Quad-City Times​

