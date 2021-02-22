 Skip to main content
Dog run fundraiser will be March 26 in Princeton
The Princeton Recreation Trails group is hosting Dog Scamper, a two-mile dog walk and run, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill. The race is out-and-back on city roads.

Water will be available on the course, with post-race refreshments following.

The event is a fundraiser for the group whose primary goal is to bring separated Mississippi River Trail to Princeton.

The $30 registration fee includes free dog participation, a race T-shirt, a medal, and post-race refreshments. 

Sign up is on GetMeRegistered, by searching Princeton Dog Scamper.

Participants are strongly encouraged to control their dogs, practice social distancing and follow the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

