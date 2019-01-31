MOLINE — Two dogs were rescued Thursday morning from a house fire in Moline.
At 3:41 a.m. Thursday, the Moline Fire Department was called for a structure fire at 4324 11th St. A, according to Jerry Spiegel, the fire inspector. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire was already though the roof.
It appears to have started in the garage and got up into the attic. "Just went right through the attic and burned the roof right off," Spiegel said.
No one was home, but firefighters rescued two dogs, Spiegel said. No one was injured.
The fire hydrant was frozen and hoses froze, he said, so there was trouble with the water supply while attempting to fight the fire. The hydrants also were not positioned nearby, so the fire department had to run hoses from hundreds of feet.
Firefighters also had to contend with deep-freeze temperatures. Spiegel said when he got up, it was minus 32 at the Quad City International Airport.
Firefighters used a bus and another vehicle as warming vehicles. Moline Second Alarmers brought hot coffee to help combat the cold, Spiegel said.
The house is believed to be a total loss, Spiegel said. The home was having electrical issues overnight, and the fire appears to have originated near an the breaker box in the garage, Spiegel said.