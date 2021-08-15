Dogs take a dip in the pool
Most Popular
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
A Davenport man was arrested after he allegedly entered someone's residence and rummaged around for children's dirty underwear.
The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
The Eldridge city administrator has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a "confidential personnel matter." She formerly served in Moline and Geneseo.
A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.
A Davenport man was arrested early Friday morning after reportedly leading Bettendorf police on a high speed chase.
Davenport city council members on Wednesday failed to overturn a recommendation denying a request by a Davenport congregation to build a perma…
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
Davenport city officials have received several reports of blue/purple street lights popping up throughout the city.