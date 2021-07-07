Dolan Homes holds public hearing for Bettendorf development

More than 50 people attended a meeting Wednesday with the developer of a controversial new 26-home development that would build homes in a longtime wooded area in Bettendorf.
Residents of both Davenport and Bettendorf — the proposed subdivision would be near the Davenport border — asked the developer, Kevin Dolan, what the plans were for storm water detention, what traffic would look like with 26 new homes, and whether he thought the homes fit the neighborhood.
“This is a development that does not fit in this infill lot,” said Jay Dramin, a Davenport resident who said his property was opposite the original proposed development. “It doesn't fit from a traffic standpoint, and it doesn't fit from the drainage standpoint, it doesn't fit from the character home standpoint.”
Dolan scaled down the proposed subdivision from 38 homes to 26 after pulling out of Davenport and pursing a Bettendorf-only subdivision. Originally, 10 homes were set to be in Davenport and 28 in Bettendorf. The land also decreased from 7 acres to 5 acres, he said.
Dolan said the homes are planned to be single-family attached homes targeted toward seniors. The homes have amenities on one level, have wide doorways and high vault toilets, and would be part of a homeowners association to handle lawn care and snow removal.
Currently, the land is a ravine-like wooded area that some residents at the meeting and at the city council meeting Tuesday expressed they would be disappointed to see go.
Paula Teel, a Bettendorf resident, told city council on Tuesday that she moved to Iowa from Illinois looking for a place she could see nature and wildlife.
“We have a wooded ravine behind us. It's like we're living in the country in the middle of the city,” she said. “It is about a quality of life issue for the people that live in this area. And I hope that that's taken into consideration.”
Dolan said they didn’t have a plan for moving wildlife, but that he hoped to keep as many trees as possible on the Davenport side that already exists.
A main concern several residents brought up was the added traffic with 26 more homes going through the Lincoln Road entrance to the cul-de-sac. Coming off Kimberly Road, Lincoln Road — which is an outlet for other neighborhoods — has two sharp turns before the Kimberley Road intersection that residents said were difficult to maneuver in without an additional outlet. One resident said he had to pull over to let another car pass if there was a parked car on it.
Dolan said he wasn’t planning to conduct a traffic study, and there wasn’t a requirement from the city do so. Dolan said the population the homes are geared toward, seniors, tend to have fewer cars and drive during off-peak hours. He said this was based on previous senior-geared neighborhoods Dolan Homes has developed in the Quad-Cities area.
“You’re 120 feet roughly to a lighted intersection,” he said. “I think we have great, great access.”
There will be sidewalks in the cul-de-sac and along Lincoln Road on the side abutting the development.
Another item brought up during the meeting was where storm water would be detained.
According to the plat Dolan presented, a wet-bottom detention pond would be installed at the southeast corner of the new development. The grade would retain the general structure of being higher elevation at the north end near the entrance and lower elevation at the south end of the cul-de-sac, allowing the water to easily drain, Bettendorf City Engineer Brent Morlok said. Dolan said the homeowners association would be responsible for maintaining the detention pond.
Dolan also said that as part of the project, they would have to install silt fences and other erosion safeguards because of the steep topography.
The proposal must undergo staff comments, which will be sent to the developer today, and be resubmitted before the July 21 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where there will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. The seven-member board will then make a recommendation to the city council, which will vote whether to approve the final plat.
Dolan said he thought the meeting was productive, and that he had a chance to hear the neighbor concerns. He said he would add suggestions on landscaping “throughout the site” to be effective barriers to other properties and roads.
“People are always concerned when there's new development and, and often several years down the road, those concerns are forgotten, but change is always hard,” Dolan said.