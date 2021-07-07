Dolan Homes holds public hearing for Bettendorf development

Paula Teel, a Bettendorf resident, told city council on Tuesday that she moved to Iowa from Illinois looking for a place she could see nature and wildlife.

“We have a wooded ravine behind us. It's like we're living in the country in the middle of the city,” she said. “It is about a quality of life issue for the people that live in this area. And I hope that that's taken into consideration.”

Dolan said they didn’t have a plan for moving wildlife, but that he hoped to keep as many trees as possible on the Davenport side that already exists.

A main concern several residents brought up was the added traffic with 26 more homes going through the Lincoln Road entrance to the cul-de-sac. Coming off Kimberly Road, Lincoln Road — which is an outlet for other neighborhoods — has two sharp turns before the Kimberley Road intersection that residents said were difficult to maneuver in without an additional outlet. One resident said he had to pull over to let another car pass if there was a parked car on it.