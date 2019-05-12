The Salvation Army Flood Donation and Distribution Center in Davenport on Friday served 69 families affected by flooding on the Mississippi and Rock rivers, according to a news release from the Army.
Those families received 1,579 items that were donated to the center.
The center at the former Office Max location at NorthPark Mall still is in need of donations and volunteers to staff the center, though.
Urgently needed are: packaged snacks (chips, cookies, granola bars), dehumidifiers, fans, tools for building repair, cleaning supplies and tools, personal protective equipment such as work gloves, nitrile gloves, work masks, and eye protection and unopened bottles of bleach, according to the news release.
The Flood Donation Center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until at least the end of May.
Currently, flood clean-up kits and water are available for pickup by those impacted by the flood. A valid driver's license or state issued-ID is needed.
For more information, call 309-566-0350.