Donations of clothing and household items surge in the Quad-Cites as people emerge from quarantine

Donations to stores that collect used items and clothing have surged in the Quad-Cities as people emerge from their homes after months in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people stuck at home used that time for cleaning out closets, storage areas and garages.

Goodwill of the Heartland is reporting an overall increase of 7% at its four Quad-City stores, but at the Bettendorf location, 2333 Cumberland Square Drive, donations have surged by 128%, Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser said.

"We were expecting a surge in donations," Kayser said. "We had a phased reopening; about 11 of our stores opened mid-May. Since then, we've seen a steady increase. For the first week of June, we had 16% more pounds of donations than the same week last year. And that's still with two of our stores remaining closed. In the last four weeks, the pounds in donations was 26% higher than the same period last year."

Kayser said donations per person at the four Quad-City Goodwill locations were up 92% compared to the same time last year.