Donations of clothing and household items surge in the Quad-Cites as people emerge from quarantine

Donations to stores that collect used items and clothing have surged in the Quad-Cities as people emerge from their homes after months in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many people stuck at home used that time for cleaning out closets, storage areas and garages.
Goodwill of the Heartland is reporting an overall increase of 7% at its four Quad-City stores, but at the Bettendorf location, 2333 Cumberland Square Drive, donations have surged by 128%, Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser said.
"We were expecting a surge in donations," Kayser said. "We had a phased reopening; about 11 of our stores opened mid-May. Since then, we've seen a steady increase. For the first week of June, we had 16% more pounds of donations than the same week last year. And that's still with two of our stores remaining closed. In the last four weeks, the pounds in donations was 26% higher than the same period last year."
Kayser said donations per person at the four Quad-City Goodwill locations were up 92% compared to the same time last year.
"Donors are giving more when they donate, too," Kayser said. "Individual donors are coming with bigger car loads all at once, so the pounds per donation were up 68%, to 89 pounds, in May compared to 53 pounds in May 2019. That's pretty significant. People were cooped up at home for several weeks cleaning. They were organizing and boxing up stuff and holding onto it, waiting for us to open back up.
"We're also seeing really good quality of donations as well."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed retails stores to reopen May 7 at 50% customer capacity and at full capacity beginning June 12, while Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker allowed retailers in the state to begin reopening May 29 under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
Outside the Bettendorf Goodwill store on a recent Saturday, a line of cars waited to drop off trunkloads of donations. Five large cardboard containers were lined up outside the drop-off area, as donors were asked to sort their donations to avoid having contact with employees.
Donations must stay in the containers for three days before they are sorted and placed in the store for sale, Kayer said.
"The brunt of donation activity so far is in Davenport and Bettendorf, and not on the Illinois side yet," Kayser said. "We assume some Illinois donors brought their donations to our Iowa stores, which opened a few weeks sooner."
Lt. Scott Hiser, administrator for the Salvation Army River Valley Adult Rehabilitation Center, 4303 N. Brady St., Davenport, said donations were about the same compared to last year since local stores remained open for donations.
"Donations are traditionally high in the spring," Hiser said. "We know that while many of our competitors decided not to accept donations during the early months of the pandemic shutdown, we continued to receive donations and quarantine them. Certainly we received some benefit from that. However, our donations in the Quad-Cities area were about even compared with the same period last year. It appears that the sheltering at home may have had a negative effect on our donations, at least in this community."
"Other cities in our operating area, such as Cedar Rapids, had significantly higher donations than expected."
