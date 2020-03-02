Donations sought for fundraiser to help Cambridge man injured in work-related accident

The donation committee is seeking donations for the raffle and live auction. Anyone interested in donating can contact any member, including Rick Dobbels, 309-507-1974; Bob Steele, 309-489-6137; Sue Steele, 309-489-6136; Justin Hardin, 309-945-6804; Steve Buysse, 309-945-3850; Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736; Terri Kinsey, 309-737-0069; or Misty Wilson, 309-525-3796. Monetary donations can be brought to the benefit or given to a member of the donation committee. For more information, call Wilson.

“There is quite a network of friends and family who want to help in any way they can, and we are reaching out to different avenues for donations, volunteers to help serve food, provide desserts, etc.,” said Wilson. “Closer to time, we will announce any need for help to fill in the spots where help is needed. Many love this family, and we can't wait to see everyone come out and show them all the love for Josh, his parents and his brothers, who are all dealing with this difficult time.”