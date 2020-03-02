Donations sought for fundraiser to help Cambridge man injured in work-related accident

CAMBRIDGE — A benefit for Josh Dobbels will be held Saturday, April 25, at the Merchants Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds.
Dobbels, 20, of Cambridge, was seriously injured in a work-related accident Sept. 4. The son of Chris and Jenny Dobbels, he was flown to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for multiple surgeries. His mobility has been drastically curtailed, requiring handicapped-accessible accommodations be made to his parents' home.
The benefit will include a raffle of guns, including a Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle, a Rock River Arms AR-15 .223, a Springfield Armory 1911 Defender 45 ACP, and a Ruger P89 9 mm. Chances can be purchased at the benefit or at Pope Creek Gun and Knife shows in Aledo March 14 and 15, Peoria March 21 and 22, and Decatur March 28 and 29. Raffle chances for guns and other donated items will be sold from 5 to 9 p.m.; winners will be announced after the live auction.
Items for the live auction will be announced ahead of time on the Facebook page; the auction will start at 7 p.m.
After Hours Barbecue will provide dinners of pulled pork, brisket and sausage, plus sides and desserts, for $8, and a children's meal will be available as well. Carry-out orders will be available. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Event organizer Misty Wilson said the Dobbels family has been very active helping out with fundraisers for other people in need in the past. “They're very giving people, and the boys are always helpful to all kinds of people,” she said.
The donation committee is seeking donations for the raffle and live auction. Anyone interested in donating can contact any member, including Rick Dobbels, 309-507-1974; Bob Steele, 309-489-6137; Sue Steele, 309-489-6136; Justin Hardin, 309-945-6804; Steve Buysse, 309-945-3850; Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736; Terri Kinsey, 309-737-0069; or Misty Wilson, 309-525-3796. Monetary donations can be brought to the benefit or given to a member of the donation committee. For more information, call Wilson.
“There is quite a network of friends and family who want to help in any way they can, and we are reaching out to different avenues for donations, volunteers to help serve food, provide desserts, etc.,” said Wilson. “Closer to time, we will announce any need for help to fill in the spots where help is needed. Many love this family, and we can't wait to see everyone come out and show them all the love for Josh, his parents and his brothers, who are all dealing with this difficult time.”