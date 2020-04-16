Donny Wachal, longtime Filling Station owner, dies from complications due to coronavirus

Don "Donny'' Wachal, the man who presided over Davenport's Filling Station bar/restaurant for 50 years, has died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Wachal, called hard-working, honorable and honest by those who knew and loved him, died Wednesday. He was 74.
"Just heartbreaking,'' said Jill Soenke, a 24-year member of the Filling Station staff. "Donny was just Donny, and if you knew him, you would understand what that means. He had his ways and he wanted things done right — as he should — but he also trusted you enough to do things right. What a wonderful man, a kind man, who would do anything in the world for you.''
In early April, Filling Station staffers posted on Facebook that Wachal had taken ill March 16. Tests revealed he had contracted COVID-19, and a decision to close the Filling Station was made by longtime manager Jonelle "Pee Wee'' Ellingworth, shortly thereafter.
It was a battle Donny Wachal just could not overcome.
"When (Greg) Dwyer and I moved to the Quad-Cities, we shared a townhouse on 35th Street in Davenport, right by the Filling Station,'' said Bill Michaels, half of the Dwyer & Michaels morning radio show on 97X-FM. "Donny was great to us. We would go there after work and eat, we would play volleyball there two nights a week and hang out. We would go to work at the rock-n-roll mansion and go to the Filling Station. That was our lives back then. I took my dad to see him earlier this year and to eat, and they talked about Johnny Cash when he came to the Col Ballroom all those years ago.''
Donny Wachal began his service industry career working at the Col for his parents, Don and Evelyn Wachal, who for years ran the famous Davenport-based entertainment venue.
In 1971, he opened the Filling Station, just off Brady and 35th Streets, Davenport. Resembling on old filling station, the restaurant/bar — with is petroleum signs and gas station memorabilia — combined great food and fantastic service to maintain a business stronghold for five decades.
His wife, Sharon, was the longtime chair of the Quad City Times' Bix 7 post-race food celebration.
"Donny is the reason there is a Filling Station,'' said Becky Merriman, a longtime employee. '"Donny and Sharon are two of the best out there, just wonderful people. I was working at a casino when I met them, and I'm glad I came to work for them. I let my son and daughter work for them; that shows you the kind of faith and trust I have in them. There is only one Donny. He treated us all with respect and made us a member of the family. You wanted to do things right because Donny always had your back and looked after you. This is a sad time for so many people.''
Losing a friend a mentor is difficult, but even tougher in these times, Soenke says.
"He knew we all cared and loved him, but not saying goodbye to someone that has had such a wonderful influence on your life is exceptionally difficult,'' she said. "You want one last time to tell him how special he was.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
