Donny Wachal, longtime Filling Station owner, dies from complications due to coronavirus

Don "Donny'' Wachal, the man who presided over Davenport's Filling Station bar/restaurant for 50 years, has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Wachal, called hard-working, honorable and honest by those who knew and loved him, died Wednesday. He was 74.

"Just heartbreaking,'' said Jill Soenke, a 24-year member of the Filling Station staff. "Donny was just Donny, and if you knew him, you would understand what that means. He had his ways and he wanted things done right — as he should — but he also trusted you enough to do things right. What a wonderful man, a kind man, who would do anything in the world for you.''

In early April, Filling Station staffers posted on Facebook that Wachal had taken ill March 16. Tests revealed he had contracted COVID-19, and a decision to close the Filling Station was made by longtime manager Jonelle "Pee Wee'' Ellingworth, shortly thereafter.

It was a battle Donny Wachal just could not overcome.