To some, the old entrance off 11th Street on 21st Avenue to Friendship Manor, and Olivet Baptist Church was no big deal.
However, over the years, Jeff Condit, director of development at Friendship Manor, had heard enough complaints. So he knew something had to be done.
Old blighted buildings hid the bright, attractive Olivet Baptist Church and Friendship Manor, a large retirement community, which was further up the hill.
“For years and years, we heard people say that the neighborhood had a perception that was unwelcoming,” said Condit, the man behind the vision for change that has resulted in Salvation Park in Friendship Neighborhood. “We said, ‘we’ve got to change perception.’”
To change people’s minds, there needed to be physical change, Condit said. Where several of the blighted buildings once stood, there’s now a new classy, brick structure that bears the name “Friendship Neighborhood” at the entrance off of 11th Street onto 21st Avenue, plus a small and tree-lined park-like berm that goes about a half a block up 11th Street. Further up 21st Avenue is not just a new sidewalk but a new parking lot shared by the retirement community and the church. The cost of the entire project — thanks to a lot of teamwork — $900,000.
The result is a look that renders a feeling that Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms called both “warming” and “welcoming.”
Six different steps that Friendship Manor president and CEO Ted Pappas Jr. labeled miracles played a major role in getting the large project done. Really, Pappas said, the project went from a dream about four years ago to a prayer to Thursday’s reality.
Two major donors from Friendship Manor, a donation of the corner property and demolition of two old buildings by the city, a generous drop in price by the Salvation Army that owned one of the buildings on the property, and another building owner selling his building for a very small price set up Friendship Manor for one final push. And a fairly lengthy list of donors from the retirement community came through to the tune of $1,000 each.
Friendship Manor owned the home where the fenced-in parking lot now sits.
“They’ve done a great job of putting it all together, getting people to cooperate,” Thoms said. “Whether it be the Salvation Army, the auto body shop, the city. It’s a beautiful spot.”
Pappas and Condit could not stress enough the help from donors and land/building owners alike in turning what was once blight into a welcoming look that Rock Island could clearly be proud of. Amid the entire block, there once were three old buildings and a house. All are gone now.
Pappas recalled the journey during his speech.
“We had artistic renderings made,” he said to the crowd of about 100 or so people on hand for the ribbon cutting and block party. “That really excited us and many others. However, like with any dream, we never had the proper or available resources to do all of this.”
But as Olivet Baptist Church pastor, Allen J. Schuler Jr., said prior to his blessing, a theme that carried the project was really, “Together we can do better.”
Thoms would like to see the theme carried all the way up and down 11th Street.
“We want to keep this momentum going,” Thoms said. “They’ve helped set the pace. The city of Rock Island is here to work with whomever wants to work with us.”
Condit cited several improvements to nearby properties that have already taken place. He also noted how Friendship Manor already shares the new parking lot with the church. “The community loved it,” he said.
But what he loved most was a vision to make something better had resulted in positive change.
“The city really responded; the community really responded,” Condit said. “It is amazingly fulfilling and affirming.”