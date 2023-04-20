Thousands of dollars in restitution are being sought against a Bettendorf teenager accused of conning hundreds of people in a fake cancer scheme.

Madison Russo, 19, made multiple claims that she was diagnosed with both leukemia and pancreatic cancer in addition to having a football-sized tumor wrapped around her spine. A GoFundMe page was set up in her name, but medical professionals quickly became suspicious of photos Russo posted, according to Eldridge police.

She was arrested Jan. 23, and released on bond later that afternoon. Russo is charged with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years or a term on probation. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer” raised $37,228 from 438 donations. The page has been taken down, and GoFundMe has reimbursed donors. The crowdfunding platform is applying to the court for $36,097.18 in restitution from Russo.

According to a spokesperson, GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee offers a full refund in the event a fundraising effort is identified as bogus or otherwise problematic. All of those who donated to the fundraiser created by Russo were fully refunded, and she has been banned from using the platform for any future fundraisers.

In March, Russo, filed in Scott County Court for a return of funds seized from two U.S. Bank accounts in her name and a third in the names of Madison Russo and Peggy Russo, her mother.

Russo's court filing said the $33,230.76 in the three accounts came from "lawful employment, gifts, and loans" and she "was not involved in any conduct giving rise to forfeiture" and "not aware of any alleged conduct giving rise to forfeiture." Her filing said the money in question was "not property subject to forfeiture" outlined in the Iowa Code.

In addition to GoFundMe, the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, a Nashville-based nonprofit that aims to support those affected by pancreatic cancer, is seeking to be repaid $500 for lost wages and a Target gift card. A spokesperson from the foundation said foundation president Rhonda Miles provided the following victim-impact statement to police:

"Madison lied, and let people willingly pull the band-aid off their wounds one more time, in the name of supporting a fellow pancreas cancer patient. When talking to potential donors about supporting our patients, Madison Russo has become the face of pancreas cancer. Not our real patients, not Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Rep. John Lewis, Patrick Swayze, Steve Jobs or even Alex Trebek. But Madison Russo. I hate that she's even in the conversation.”