Dave Donovan will become the first director to oversee both Scott County's emergency management and the county-wide consolidated 911 system.
The 30-year Scott County veteran has been appointed director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, or EMA, and Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC. His appointment to the newly created SECC/EMA director position was approved Thursday by the SECC board of directors.
"I'm excited. I'm looking forward to the challenge," Donovan said Friday. "It will be something new for us."
Donovan, the EMA coordinator for the past four years, added interim SECC director to his responsibilities in December when Director Denise Pavlik resigned.
"I think it will help with the integration between the two agencies," he said. "It will strengthen those bonds. When there is a disaster, it will be nice to have that continuity between the two agencies."
Scott County Board Chair Tony Knobbe, who also chairs SECC, said the SECC board voted unanimously on Donovan's appointment. The EMA board still must formally approve the decision at its meeting in April. But Knobbe said the boards share many of the same members.
The idea of merging the two positions had been discussed six or seven years ago, Donovan said.
"When Dave became our choice for interim SECC director that conversation resurrected itself," Knobbe said. "When you look around at big organizations, companies or municipalities, especially the top jobs tend to be molded to the skills of those around you who can do a great job."
He said consolidating the positions makes sense as the two agencies already are co-located in the same facility. "They serve the same folks, have many overlapping functions and Dave also was the interim director (of both agencies) before."
Having one director could led to some financial savings, Knobbe said. But EMA also will create a new deputy director position to handle the operational side of the agency.
Donovan's salary was increased to $129,709 in December after receiving a 10 percent increase to take on the interim position, said Mary Thee, the county's human resources director and assistant county administrator. That will be remain his salary as the SECC/EMA director.
Donovan said both agencies will maintain their separate staffs, boards and budgets. The 55-person staff will include two full-time EMA employees after the new hire.
He added that SECC has a $8.1 million in fiscal 2019, while EMA's annual budget is about $300,000. Both are considered component units of Scott County and funded under the county's tax levy, he said.
SECC, which provides consolidated dispatching across Scott County, is led by a board made up of the chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the mayors of Davenport and Bettendorf, one mayor representing the small towns, and a Medic EMS representative. The EMA board is made up of 18 members including all 16 mayors in Scott County, the county sheriff and one Scott County supervisor.