Doodads arrives in Village of East Davenport

In dark days, the warmth of nostalgia can be good medicine.

And that's one reason Jennifer Goldsberry is opening a second Doodads.

Another reason the 52-year-old is expanding her popular retro shop is timing. Her store has moved several times over the years, but she's always wanted to be in the Village of East Davenport.

When the Burke Cleaners' satellite shop at 1102 Mound St. closed, Goldsberry saw her chance. It will add to — not replace — her storefront at 430 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

"We just love, love, love the downtown location," she said. "I've always wanted to be in the East Village, though. In that area, they could use more shops; make it more well-rounded down there.

"What we do — it's a good distraction for people right now."

What they do is pick antiques and in-demand retro furnishings and decor for resale while running an estate-sale business that helps clear out entire homes or, increasingly more often, helps Baby Boomers and others downsize.