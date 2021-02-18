Doodads arrives in Village of East Davenport

In dark days, the warmth of nostalgia can be good medicine.
And that's one reason Jennifer Goldsberry is opening a second Doodads.
Another reason the 52-year-old is expanding her popular retro shop is timing. Her store has moved several times over the years, but she's always wanted to be in the Village of East Davenport.
When the Burke Cleaners' satellite shop at 1102 Mound St. closed, Goldsberry saw her chance. It will add to — not replace — her storefront at 430 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
"We just love, love, love the downtown location," she said. "I've always wanted to be in the East Village, though. In that area, they could use more shops; make it more well-rounded down there.
"What we do — it's a good distraction for people right now."
What they do is pick antiques and in-demand retro furnishings and decor for resale while running an estate-sale business that helps clear out entire homes or, increasingly more often, helps Baby Boomers and others downsize.
"Like any business, trends are always shifting," Goldsberry said. "We just try to keep it interesting and affordable. I asked myself if there was room for two (stores), and there definitely is a market for vintage items and an eclectic selection.
"I just decided to go for it."
She has been going for it for nearly 23 years, beginning in Moline, then moving to Rock Island (space that is now Cool Beanz), then to West Locust in Davenport for seven years before relocating downtown two years ago.
Doodads attracts the young and the old, she said, which is necessary for a business that must keep up with changing tastes. For instance, the heavy, detailed Victorian furniture that fetched high-dollar resale prices a decade ago is much less popular today.
"The mid-century modern stuff is always sought-after, but I've noticed that 70's and 80's cozy, like wicker, is coming back," Goldsberry said. "People also are buying and painting furniture, making it their own.
"Vinyl is doing amazing. Hi-fi and retro stereo systems are the first things to go at estate sales. I always try to keep myself present on prices and what's popular. We really keep things moving."