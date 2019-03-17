Doris & Victor Day Foundation and Rauch Family Foundation I private foundations invite area nonprofit organizations to consider partnering with them in making the Quad-Cities a better place. Grant applications are now open and available at dayfoundation.org and rauchfamilyfoundation.org. Applications are due May 1 for both foundations.
Doris & Victor Day Foundation began professional grantmaking in 1986 as the result of the generosity of Doris and Victor Day, Rock Island residents and owners of Bear Manufacturing. Leaving their entire estate to the foundation in their name, Doris and Victor left the board of directors with one restriction; their gift would continue in perpetuity and be used to make the Quad-Cities a better place. An uncompensated board of directors governs the Foundation; William Stengel, President, Stacie Fidlar, Vice-President, Dan Fetes, Treasurer, Kai Swanson, Secretary and Walter Bruad, Member-at-large. With an initial principal of $10 million, the foundation has since has award $22 million in grants in areas of direct services (in the areas of health, education, youth development, community development, culture and basic human need) and advocacy (organizations or projects that are working to reduce poverty and injustice and promote democratic values, free expression and human achievement). For a list of previous grants and to access the 2019 application, refer to www.dayfoundation.org. Applications are due Wednesday, May 1.
The Rauch Family Foundation I, established by Rock Island residents and brothers Albert and Lester Rauch in 1988, provides grants to programs and nonprofit organizations that serve the people or Rock Island. Growing up in Rock Island, Albert and Lester never forgot that it was the community in Rock Island that built their family a storefront onto the front of their Rock Island home which helped pulled them through the Great Depression. The generosity of the Rock Island community compelled the brothers to return the favor with an initial endowment of 1 million dollars to establish the Rauch Family Foundation I with the instructions that the Foundation remain in perpetuity and each year grants are awarded each year for the benefit of Rock Island residents. An uncompensated board of directors governs the foundation; Mark Schewibert, President, Virginia Jarrett, Vice-President, and William Stengel, Secretary. For a listing of previous grants and to access the 2019 application, refer to www.rauchfamilyfoundation.org. Applications are due Wednesday, May 1.