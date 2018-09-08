The granddaughter of Dorothy Day, a prominent Catholic, writer, social activist, and co-founder of a movement dedicated to serving the poorest, will speak Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
In addition to being Day's granddaughter, Kate Hennessy also is an author, having written "Dorothy Day: The World Will be Saved by Beauty: An Intimate Portrait of My Grandmother."
She will speak from 6:30-8 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St.
Hennessy's appearance is sponsored by the St. Ambrose departments of theology, philosophy, campus ministry and the Wilber Endowment for Peace and Nonviolence and the Iowa City Catholic Worker. Admission to the talk is free.
Day (1897-1980), along with Peter Maurin, were two Catholic lay people who opened what they called a Catholic Worker House in 1933 in New York City, offering a bed and food to people who had neither.
This hospitality, as they called it, was based on the belief that everyone has a personal responsibility to see to the needs of people around them.
Today there are numerous Worker houses throughout the country, and many of the people who run them also are involved in social activism, protesting nuclear weapons, drone warfare and oil pipelines.
Catholic Worker houses are not affiliated with the Catholic Church, but are privately owned.
Day is being considered for canonization, a process of being declared a saint of the Catholic Church.