Double-digit increases coming for sewer/water in Rock Island

On the same night Illinois American Water made a pitch to buy Rock Island's water and sewer systems, aldermen voted unanimously to double-digit increases in those utility rates.
"That was unfortunate," City Administrator Randy Tweet said Tuesday of the timing of Monday night's city council agenda. "It wasn't planned that way."
Five of seven aldermen were present and all voted in favor of a 27.5% increase in the water rate and 22.5% increase in the sewer rate between this year and 2025. They also approved a small storm-water increase.
City workers, citizens and others picketed outside City Hall during the meeting, publicizing their objections to privatizing Rock Island's water and sewer systems. One city worker pointed out the water side of the utility ended last year with a $5 million surplus.
"It was closer to $4 million," Tweet said. "Just because you have a surplus this year doesn't mean you're going to have one next year."
Asked why year-to-year budgets would change so dramatically, given utility revenues tend to be consistent, Tweet said, revenue isn't the issue.
"Costs go up, and we do have to make improvements to the system," he said. "Labor costs increase every year ... like any business. We just finished a $21 million treatment plant."
City officials knew the debt would come due on the low-interest loans they secured from the state for the new treatment plant, so the rate increases were inevitable, he said.
"Pretty much rates go up every year, anyway," Tweet said. "This is a little higher. We planned to bring the rates forward on this date. The timing (of the privatization pitch) ... it just happened to work that way."
While water-and-sewer-rate increases historically run between 2% and 3% annually, he said, increases jumped as high as 10-and-15% in the early 2000's, when the city was sued by the Environmental Protection Agency for wastewater discharge violations.
This year, water rates will increase by 5.5% each year for five years, and sewer rates will go up by 4.5% annually during the same period.
"If we don't have these increases, at the end of 2025, both of those funds (water and sewer) will be $4 million in the red," he said.
As both systems' funds are independent, the deficit would be $8 million.
Not present at Monday's meeting were aldermen Dylan Parker and Moses Robinson Jr.
Mayor Mike Thoms said no decision will be made on whether to privatize the utilities until residents get their say during public meetings, which have not yet been scheduled.