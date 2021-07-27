Double-digit increases coming for sewer/water in Rock Island

City officials knew the debt would come due on the low-interest loans they secured from the state for the new treatment plant, so the rate increases were inevitable, he said.

"Pretty much rates go up every year, anyway," Tweet said. "This is a little higher. We planned to bring the rates forward on this date. The timing (of the privatization pitch) ... it just happened to work that way."

While water-and-sewer-rate increases historically run between 2% and 3% annually, he said, increases jumped as high as 10-and-15% in the early 2000's, when the city was sued by the Environmental Protection Agency for wastewater discharge violations.

This year, water rates will increase by 5.5% each year for five years, and sewer rates will go up by 4.5% annually during the same period.

"If we don't have these increases, at the end of 2025, both of those funds (water and sewer) will be $4 million in the red," he said.

As both systems' funds are independent, the deficit would be $8 million.

Not present at Monday's meeting were aldermen Dylan Parker and Moses Robinson Jr.