Douglas Park Fire House No. 5 to be demolished

But at an August 2022 council meeting, a memorandum was brought forth to the city council stating that, after closer inspection, the cost of renovating was not feasible, due to the extent of deterioration.

The memo states that the parks department and the community and economic development departments hired an architectural firm in 2018 to prepare plans and cost estimates. The firm found that it would cost about $576,000 to renovate the building and more to first clear it of environmental hazards.

The second phase of the project focused on making the building ADA accessible, requiring an elevator to the second floor where the bathrooms are located. An estimate for phase two never was provided due to the assumption it would be too costly.

Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this story.