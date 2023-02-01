Douglas Park Fire House No. 5 to be demolished

Fire House No. 5 at Douglas Park in Rock Island is to be demolished.
The city is taking bids to demolish the historic station, which previously eluded demolition, due to community members' push to preserve it.
Supporters suggested converting the building into a museum, commemorating the park's place in history as the host of the first NFL game.
In 2017, it was reported that the old firehouse would be made into a museum, having two components: one dedicated to the history of football in Rock Island and the other to the sacrifices firefighters have made over the years.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio, the first game played by a team of the American Professional Football Association, which two years later became the National Football League, was played Sept. 26, 1920, in Douglas Park.
People are also reading…
The station became operational on Feb. 2, 1915, according to the City of Rock Island website. Come 1974, the building would no longer be in use.
After it could no longer be used as a firehouse, it then was used by the Parks and Recreation Department.
At a news conference in front of the firehouse in 2017, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the old firehouse was ripe for renovation, which would have a positive impact on the older neighborhoods on the city’s west side.
Looking at the old firehouse after the news conference, Thoms said, “Any time you can save a historic building it’s a good thing. Not all the old buildings can be renovated because they’ve deteriorated too much.”
But at an August 2022 council meeting, a memorandum was brought forth to the city council stating that, after closer inspection, the cost of renovating was not feasible, due to the extent of deterioration.
The memo states that the parks department and the community and economic development departments hired an architectural firm in 2018 to prepare plans and cost estimates. The firm found that it would cost about $576,000 to renovate the building and more to first clear it of environmental hazards.
The second phase of the project focused on making the building ADA accessible, requiring an elevator to the second floor where the bathrooms are located. An estimate for phase two never was provided due to the assumption it would be too costly.
Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this story.