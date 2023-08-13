If you are considering a downsize, there is no better time to do so. Real estate prices continue to skyrocket as demand for housing soars. What better way to capitalize on your investment than to sell when the market is high?

Back in the 1990s my dad used to say, “What goes up fast, can also come down just as fast.” His words of wisdom have stuck with me for years. Often a person’s home is a safe haven for investment. If you are ready to sell and reinvest while prices are high, you may want to consider not only downsizing your house but also the responsibilities that go with it.

A senior retirement community may be just the thing to consider. Last month I wrote about different levels of care for housing: independent living, assisted living and nursing home. For those who are considering a move, it is a good idea to think ahead to the future. Most of us do not like to think about what may happen as our health declines, whether because of normal aging or an unplanned medical event. I fondly refer to this as “considering the what ifs” when contemplating the plans for the future. Choosing housing that can provide for all the “what ifs” is something to think about.

It is common to hear, “I knew we were going to Ridgecrest … I just didn’t know when.” Circumstances surrounding what prompts the decision to move are different for everyone. Most do not want to move twice. They want to know they are covered and a lifecare community has their back, regardless of what care needs lie ahead. For couples with differing health and care risks, a lifecare community can offer peace of mind, knowing they will not need to live away from each other.

At Ridgecrest, we are pleased to be able to offer all the amenities and various levels of care that go along with a lifecare community on one campus, offering both flexibility of a monthly lease or more permanent plans for those who want to invest in the reassurances of a lifecare plan.

By moving to a community offering all levels of living, you are providing a gift to not only yourself but to those who love and care about you. As independent as we like to be, there comes a time when most of us need to lean on a family member or friend to help navigate the next step on our journey. For those who proactively elect to move to a senior community, it is much easier on us and on our loved ones when the time comes when we need a little help.

Consider the benefits to you and your loved ones by making that move now. Why wait?