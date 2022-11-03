 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 bridge ornament on sale Nov. 4

2022 I-74 bridge ornament

The 2022 ornament features a miniature print of an original painting of the Interstate 74 bridge by artist Brad Bisbey. For information, contact Jan Touney at 563.508.2313 or jtouney@gmail.com.

 Submitted

The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 4, in select businesses.

The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.

Only 300 ornaments are available in this latest in a series featuring the I-74 bridge. This is the second year the new bridge has been spotlighted. All proceeds from the sale of the $15 ornaments will go to holiday projects benefiting families in need in Bettendorf, and to two scholarships for female students at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools.

The ornaments are available at the following businesses, during their regular business hours: Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.; Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, 205 S. 35th St.; K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.; Tango Salon, 836 State St. and WITHIN Interior Design Studio, 1733 State St.

People are also reading…

Cash or checks only will be accepted for payment. Checks should be made out to DBBW.

Ornaments from past years, in limited quantities, are available as well.

