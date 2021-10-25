 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women ornaments feature new I-74 bridge
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Downtown Bettendorf Business Women ornaments feature new I-74 bridge

  • 0
102621-qc-nws-ornament

The 2021 Downtown Bettendorf Business Women Christmas ornament depicts the new I-74 bridge. 

 CONTRIBUTED

Female business owners in Bettendorf are working hard to make their Christmas ornaments for a cause in time for the holiday season. 

The Downtown Bettendorf Business Women organization's 2021 ornaments feature the new I-74 bridge, stretching proudly across the Mississippi River. The old bridge sits behind its replacement. Local artist Atlanta Dawn painted the original picture that is on the ornaments. 

A total of 300 ornaments will go on sale Nov. 1 at downtown Bettendorf businesses for $15, cash or check only. Participating businesses include Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, Concept Bath, Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, Tango Salon and WITHIN Interior Design Studio. 

The money raised from ornament sales will go towards the Debe LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business, with two $500 scholarships going to Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley High School for young women heading into higher education or pursuing a trade to grow a business, and the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Project.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Supply chain issues still harming economy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News