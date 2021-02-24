Downtown Bettendorf I-74 ramp to close

Beginning Monday, the only access to the old I-74 bridge from Bettendorf to downtown Moline will be from the State Street on-ramp.

The on-ramp at Grant Street will close.

The Grant Street off-ramp for Illinois-bound traffic will remain open for access to downtown Bettendorf.

The new westbound span of I-74 will continue to serve two-way head-to-head traffic. To get to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road or I-280 from Iowa, motorists must access the new bridge at or north of Middle Road.

To improve traffic flow during the Grant Street ramp closure, ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left turn lanes.

The changes are needed to accommodate the ongoing construction of the new Illinois-bound span, the Iowa DOT announced.

