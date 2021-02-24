 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Bettendorf I-74 ramp to close
topical alert top story

Downtown Bettendorf I-74 ramp to close

{{featured_button_text}}
013021-qc-nws-arches-001

Illinois bound arches on the I-74 bridge progress as seen near the Isle Casino Friday in Bettendorf.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Beginning Monday, the only access to the old I-74 bridge from Bettendorf to downtown Moline will be from the State Street on-ramp.

The on-ramp at Grant Street will close.

The Grant Street off-ramp for Illinois-bound traffic will remain open for access to downtown Bettendorf.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new westbound span of I-74 will continue to serve two-way head-to-head traffic. To get to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road or I-280 from Iowa, motorists must access the new bridge at or north of Middle Road.

To improve traffic flow during the Grant Street ramp closure, ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left turn lanes.

The changes are needed to accommodate the ongoing construction of the new Illinois-bound span, the Iowa DOT announced.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police interview South Dakota AG after fatal crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News